NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 Best Picks / NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 Captain / NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After losing the first two T20Is and hence the series, Pakistan will fight for its pride in the third T20I against New Zealand. In the last match, Mohammad Hafeez played the lone warrior as he remained just short of a century, finishing at 99 runs not out off 57 deliveries to help his side put up a total of 163. It was however not enough as the Kiwis chased it down for the loss of just one wicket. Opener Tim Seifert made a brilliant 63-ball 84 runs and was aided by skipper Kane Williamson who contributed 57 runs to the team. The Kiwis will be aiming for a clean sweep here. The match will be played on Tuesday at 11:30 am at McLean Park, Napier.

PHOTOS: Yearender 2020: In Pics - KL Rahul, Dawid Malan and Other Top Ten Run-getters in T20I This Year

NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Streaming

All matches of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match Details

December 22 – 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at McLean Park, Napier

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan captain: Kane Williamson

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan batsmen: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan all-rounders: Shadab Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, New Zealand probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, Pakistan probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf