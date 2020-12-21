- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online
NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check NZ vs PAK match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online | Pakistan would be looking to avoid an embarrassment by winning the last of the three T20Is to be played against New Zealand on Tuesday. They were outplayed in all departments in the first two games, as the Kiwis took an unassailable lead in the T20I series.Despite the absence of some of the top players of New Zealand in the first match, like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, the Pakistanis failed to take any advantage. Their return to the playing XI in the second match made it much more difficult for Pakistan.
PHOTOS: Yearender 2020: In Pics - KL Rahul, Dawid Malan and Other Top Ten Run-getters in T20I This Year
In the previous match, barring Mohammad Hafeez, no other Pakistani batsman could make any significant contribution in the team’s total of 163, which the Kiwis chased easily, losing just one wicket in the process. Tim Seifert made his second fifty of the series, scoring 84 runs off 63 balls, while Williamson, who also scored a half century, took charge from the other end.
Pakistan might need a bit of miracle to overcome the Kiwis, who clearly look stronger in all aspects, in the third T20I. The Kiwis would certainly try to keep the streak going.
When will the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020, 3rd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) start?
The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played on December 22 (Tuesday).
Where will the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 33rd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?
The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played at McLean Park, Napier.
What time will the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 3rd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?
The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will begin at 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 3rd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?
The matches of Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 will not be broadcasted on TV in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 season opener between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?
All matches of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 will be live streamed on FanCode.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Playing XIs
New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
