NZ vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

New Zealand will host Pakistan in the second Test starting on Sunday, January 3, at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch. The hosts clinched a close win in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. They enjoy a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series and will look to end the home series on a high with a 2-0 win.

While the visitors would look to avoid a whitewash and hope for a repeat of Fawad Alam and Faheem Ashraf heroics with the bat that almost gave them a draw in the first Test. Going into the second Test New Zealand will miss the services of Neil Wagner. Pakistan will once again be without the services of skipper Babar Azam, which may prove challenging for them. The second Test between the two sides is scheduled to start at 3:30 am, IST.

NZ vs PAK, 2nd Test, New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming

There will be no live television telecast of the series between New Zealand and Pakistan 2020-21 series, however, fans can view the live streaming on FanCode.

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Score/ Scorecard

Follow it here: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020-21, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan captain: Trent Boult

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan vice-captain: Ross Taylor

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

NZ vs PAK NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan batsmen: Kane Williamson, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan

NZ vs PAK NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan all-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam

NZ vs PAK NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs Pakistan bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test match, New Zealand probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test, Pakistan probable playing 11 against New Zealand: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi