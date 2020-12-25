NZ vs PAK: How to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test Match on FanCode

Know how to watch NZ vs PAK today's 2nd Test online. New Zealand will play host to Pakistan Bay Oval in the 1st Test Match. New Zealand dominated Pakistan in the first two matches of the T20I series, but the visitors, led by Mohammad Rizwan hit back in the final match and they earned a consolidation win. They would now enter the first Test match with some momentum, but New Zealand, in their home conditions, will not be an easy prospect.

New Zealand, on the other hand, come into this match in the rocking form in this format. They have won their last four Test matches played against India and the West Indies. Not only this, they have also won their last five out of the six matches against Pakistan.

Kane Williamson will be back leading the side and he will replace Will Young in the top order. Babar Azam will miss this match and this will only make matters complicated for the visitors. Rizwan will lead the side in Babar’s absence and against New Zealand’s strong bowling attack, the batting depth of Pakistan will be put to test.

This series will have a huge bearing on the World Test Championship and if New Zealand brush Pakistan away, it will boost their chances of playing the final at Lord’s.

"I mean, I think the context of that is great for the game in general, having the Test Championship," Williamson said ahead of the match.

"But our focus as it was in the last couple of Tests is to basically start again and adapt to the conditions that we're doing to have. Obviously four different surfaces, different opposition. We know how good Pakistan are and we're going to have to be at our best starting from that first day here in the Mount and make sure we are really clear in how it is we want to operate and basically try and adjust as quickly as possible,” he further added.

How to watch 1st Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan on FanCode

Step 1: Open PlayStore on the smartphone

Step 2: Type FanCode in the search box

Step 3: Install the app

Step 4: Open it and register

Step 5: Subscribe to the app by paying the required amount

Step 6: Enjoy New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match on the app