NZ vs PAK: How to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on FanCode

New Zealand will be locking horns with Pakistan in the last game of three-match T20I series on Tuesday at McLean Park. The New Zealand vs Pakistan match will commence at 11.30 am IST. The hosts are already ahead of the visitors with a 2-0 lead. New Zealand outperformed Pakistan in the first T20 by five wickets. Batting first, Pakistan scored 153 in 20 overs. The Kiwis comfortably chased the target in 18.5 overs. In the second T20 game, Pakistan again batted first and put up 163 on the scoreboard. New Zealand won the game by nine wickets, scoring the required runs in 19.2 overs.

The hosts will be trying to whitewash the series, while Pakistan will be playing to prevent New Zealand from winning it 3-0. The Kiwis’ Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson look in impressive form. In the first match, Seifert scored 57, while in the second, he made 84 (not out). On the other hand, Williamson smashed 57 (not out) in the second T20.

New Zealand bowlers have also lived up to the expectations with the likes of Tim Southee and Jacob Duffy catching attention with their performances. Duffy was adjudged player of the match in the first T20, while Southee in the second game.

When seen in comparison to New Zealand, only a few players of Pakistan are performing with either bat or ball. The likes of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hafeez have impressed with their performances. Apart from them, the remaining players have failed to deliver.

As the third T20I is going to be interesting, cricket fans in India can livestream it only on FanCode app. The New Zealand vs Pakistan matches are not being telecast in India.

Those who want to enjoy the third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will have to buy a subscription plan. The amount need to buy the plan will be shown at the time of purchase.

How to watch 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan on FanCode

Step 1: Open PlayStore on the smartphone

Step 2: Type FanCode in the searchbox

Step 3: Install the app

Step 4: Open it and register

Step 5: Subscribe to the app by paying the required amount

Step 6: Enjoy New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on the app