Live now

Auto Refresh

NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-final Updates: Rejuvenated Pakistan Face New Zealand in Big Battle in Sydney

NZ vs PAK: 1st semi-final T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st semi-final T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st semi-final T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

By: Cricketnext Staff

Vineet Ramakrishnan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 12:33 IST

Sydney

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, NZ vs PAK Latest Updates: In the enthralling semi-final clash of the ICC T20 World Cup, Group 2 toppers New Zealand will clash against the unpredictable Pakistan side on Wednesday. Both sides have endured diametrically opposite roads to the knockout stages.

The Kiwis thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia in their tournament opener. They followed it up

Nov 09, 2022 12:33 IST

NZ vs PAK live cricket score 1st semi-final: Form guides

Pakistan in last 5 games: L, L, W, W, W

New Zealand in last 5 games: W, (NR), W, L, W

Nov 09, 2022 12:21 IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan - Head to Head in t20 World Cups

Matches: 6

Pakistan wins: 4

New Zealand wins: 2

Nov 09, 2022 11:14 IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Nov 09, 2022 11:14 IST

What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Nov 09, 2022 11:14 IST

Nov 09, 2022 11:13 IST

In the enthralling semi-final clash of the ICC T20 World Cup, Group 2 toppers New Zealand will clash against the unpredictable Pakistan side on Wednesday. Both sides have endured diametrically opposite roads to the knockout stages.

The Kiwis thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia in their tournament opener. They followed it up with impressive wins against Sri Lanka and Ireland. Their only setback came against England in a closely contested match. Kane Williamson and his men still look in top form and are one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. Heading into their seventh semi-final in white ball cricket, New Zealand will want to go all the way and lift the trophy this time around.

Nov 09, 2022 11:13 IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 1st semi-final match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

