NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-final Updates: Rejuvenated Pakistan Face New Zealand in Big Battle in Sydney

What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.