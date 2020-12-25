NZ vs PAK, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2020-21 1st Test Match: Mount Maunganui Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for New Zealand vs Pakistan

NZ vs PAK 1st Test Match, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand: Mount Maunganui Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | New Zealand are clear favourites when they will lock horns with Pakistan in the first Test Match that begins on 26th December at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The hosts have been in great form in home conditions and led by captain Kane Williamson, they will once again look to dominate proceedings. The pitch at Bay Oval has assistance for bowlers, but it will also be a good surface if batsmen are willing to see off the new ball. The weather is set fair and the conditions are perfect for a cracking Test match.

NZ vs PAK 1st Test Match, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand: Mount Maunganui Weather Forecast

It will be a bright sunny day Mount Maunganui. The maximum temperature is going to be around 23 degrees Celsius and a minimum can go up to 15 degrees Celsius. There is no probability of rain, humidity level to be around 46 percent and 28 kmph wind conditions.

NZ vs PAK 1st Test Match, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand: Mount Maunganui Pitch Report

While the Mount Maunganui has hosted just the one Test match so far. England took on New Zealand and they scored 353 runs in their first innings. New Zealand responded with 615 and this means that this pitch offers plenty of opportunities to batsmen to score runs.

During the morning conditions, the ball will move around a bit and there will be even pace and bounce and this will be the biggest challenge for the batsmen. However, if they see out the morning session, the pitch will even out and this is when, they will be able to score runs. The captain winning the toss would want to bat first and take advantage of the good conditions.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test Match

WHEN: December 26 at 03:30 AM IST

WHERE: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

TELECAST: Not on any TV channel in India

LIVE STREAMING: FanCode