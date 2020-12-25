NZ vs PAK Predicted XIs: Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Predicted XI: Pakistan will be without captain Babar Azam when they take on New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Predicted XI | New Zealand are currently placed third in the World Test Championship 2019-2021 points table. They have won 5 matches from their 9 matches. The team has played 4 series till now and have won their last series against West Indies.

Against India and West Indies, New Zealand have inflicted clean sweeps and now, they are standing pretty with 300 points. Another whitewash and the Kiwis will leapfrog India and get to the number 2 position.

This will bolster their chances at entering the finals as India are currently locked in a tough battle against Australia.

Pakistan were dealt a huge blow just days before the T20 series as Babar Azam was ruled out of not on the T20I series, but also from the 1st Test match after a copped a blow on his thumb during a net session. Azam, the batsman, will be missed by his side as he averages in excess of 45 from 29 test matches with 2045 runs and 5 centuries.

Not only this, Shadab Khan, the leg-spinning allrounder who led Pakistan in the T20I series, has been ruled out of 1st Test owing to a left-thigh injury. Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has been roped in from the touring Pakistan Shaheens squad to fill in.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was impressive in the Test series against England, will wear the captain’s arm band and the task will be cut out for the young wicket-keeper batsman. He showed glimpses of his prowess in the final T20I match and this form will give Pakistan a lot of hope.

However, the visitors will bank on their bowlers to float their boat as they have quality in their ranks and have the ability to test the hosts’ batting order.

New Zealand predicted Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Tim Southee

Pakistan predicted Playing XI: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas