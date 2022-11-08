NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for New Zealand vs Pakistan, Semi-Final, November 9

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup on November 9. Babar Azam-led Pakistan are in the semi-finals, courtesy of the Netherlands’ stunning win over South Africa. Pakistan also registered a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in their last Super 12 match and are suddenly looking like a very dangerous side.

New Zealand should be cautious of the unpredictable Pakistani team. Kane Williamson and Co will know that Pakistan can beat any team on their day. Pakistan’s bowlers are in terrific form and the likes of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi can rile up the Kiwi batters. Moreover, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in a tri-series final last month. That defeat will be on the minds of the Kiwis when they take the field on Wednesday. But Pakistan’s batting has been brittle in the tournament and skipper Babar Azam is out of form. The match might be decided on who wins the battle between New Zealand bowlers and Pakistan batters.

Ahead of the semi-final of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST on November 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi



NZ vs PAK Predicted Playing XI:

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

