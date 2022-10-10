NZ vs PAK T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand and Pakistan will square off in the crucial fourth T20I of the ongoing tri-series on October 11. New Zealand are coming into this match after registering a convincing win against Bangladesh in the third T20I. Wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway played a blistering knock of 70 runs off just 51 balls in that match. Moreover, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson got some runs under his belt. But the Pakistani team is on a roll at the moment. Babar Azam and Co have won both their matches and look very formidable.

Pakistan had steamrolled the hosts in the 2nd T20I. That defeat will be fresh in the minds of both teams when they take the field at the Hagley Oval Stadium on Tuesday. But New Zealand will back themselves to win in these conditions. The match promises to be a riveting contest.

Ahead of the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on October 11.

Where will the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan begin?

The 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 am IST, on October 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

New Zealand’s Probable Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips (wk), James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Pakistan’s Probable Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

