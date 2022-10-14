NZ vs Pak, Tri-Series: Asif Ali Limps Out of Ground; Pakistan Face Injury Scare

Injury concerns rise for the Pakistan team just before the T20I World Cup as their middle-order batter, Asif Ali, was seen limping in the New Zealand Tri-series final.

Ali’s injury surfaced when the New Zealand left-handed batter Devon Conway had hit Mohammad Wasim Jr. through the cover point region and Ali tried to chase the ball down to the boundary. However, Ali’s efforts went in vain as the ball raced away to the boundary and Conway bagged a four.

However, the point of worry for the Pakistan team was Ali’s injury. While trying to stop the ball, he pulled off a dive and in that effort, his knee got stuck on the ground. He was seen in pain and resultantly the physio came out to check on Ali.

At the end, Ali had to walk out of the park. Less than 10 days are left for Pakistan’s first match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and at this point, if Ali doesn’t get fit then it might trouble Pakistan in crucial matches.

Ali has been a key part of Pakistan’s batting in the middle-order in the T20 format.It has been often marked by cricket pundits that Pakistan are struggling with their middle order and now if Ali gets ruled out then that problem can worsen.

Pakistan have recently survived a major injury scare before the World Cup after Shaheen Shah Afridi recovered from the knee injury that he sustained earlier this year in Sri Lanka.

Afridi had missed out on taking part in the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a few bilateral series. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed a couple of days ago that the left-arm pacer is up and running.

Afridi, himself tweeted a picture with the physio team yesterday (October 13), thanking them for their constant support and help in rehabilitation. Further, he updated that he will be soon joining the team as in Australia.

Before the ultimate clash against India in the T20I World Cup, Pakistan will play two warm-up matches – one against England on October 17 and another one against Afghanistan on October 19.

