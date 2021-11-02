NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Scotland, November 3, 03:30 pm IST

NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Scotland:

New Zealand’s confidence is on an all-time high after defeating India convincingly by 8 wickets. The Kiwis now have the most realistic chance of getting into the semi-finals since their remaining games are all against weaker teams. From group 2 in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan is almost certain to qualify after beating all the other top contenders in India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. New Zealand can be the second team provided they do not lose any of their remaining games with Afghanistan being the only real threat. However, if they were to lose to Afghanistan, they can still qualify on Net Run Rate, and their next game against Scotland on Wednesday becomes all the more important.

Scotland has had two defeats in two matches and will look to turn things around by giving New Zealand a run for their money causing a huge upset.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs SCO Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland.

NZ vs SCO Live Streaming

New Zealand vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and the Jio TV app.

NZ vs SCO Match Details

The Group 2 New Zealand and Scotland match will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, November 3 at 03:30 pm IST.

NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: K. Williamson

Vice-captain: I. Sodhi

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M Cross

Batters: K Williamson, R. Berrington, M. Guptill, G. Munsey

All-rounders: D. Mitchell, C. Greaves

Bowlers: A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi

NZ vs SCO Probable XIs:

New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: K.Williamson (c), D.Conway (wk), M.Guptill, G.Phillips, J.Neesham, D.Mitchell, M.Santner, A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi

Scotland Possible Starting Line-up: Kyle Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Shar

