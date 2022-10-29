NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The table-toppers New Zealand will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next match of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Black Caps were terrific in their opening match and registered a thumping win against Australia.

New Zealand defended the score of 200 runs to win by 89 runs. Their second game against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rainfall in Melbourne. With three points, the team is atop the Group 1 points table.

Sri Lanka are sitting in third place. The Asia Cup winners defeated Ireland in the first Super 12 game by nine wickets. They chased the target of 129 runs within 15 overs. However, their last match against Australia saw them failing to defend 157 runs. The team recorded a seven-wicket defeat.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs SL Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST on October 29, Saturday.

NZ vs SL Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c)

