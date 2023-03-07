NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st Test, March 9 Christchurch 3:30 am IST

NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka: After securing a thrilling win over England in the second Test, New Zealand will look to sustain the momentum against Sri Lanka in a two-match series, scheduled to start from Thursday. The opening Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Earlier, the Kiwis became only the fourth side in the history of the game to win after following on in the final Test against England. New Zealand pace attack will be without Kylie Jamieson due to a back injury. All the 13 New Zealand players who featured in the last outing against England have been named in the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

The Asian side will be aiming for a whitewash against the Tim Southee-led Kiwis to stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC) final race. Sri Lanka, the third-placed side in WTC standings, will feature in three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand after the completion of the Test series.

Ahead of the first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs SL Telecast

The Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will not be televised live in India.

NZ vs SL Live Streaming

The Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in India.

NZ vs SL Match Details

The NZ vs SL Test match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, March 9, at 3:30 am IST.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-Captain: Tim Southee

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Blundell, Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Tom Latham, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Lahiru Kumara, Tim Southee

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Prabath Jayasuriya

