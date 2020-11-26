NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Predictions, NZ vs WI 2020, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kieron Pollard’s West Indies will take on a weakened New Zealand side in the first of three T20Is in Auckland on Friday Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson will be missing out on the T20 series along with lead paceman Trent Boult.

Kieron Pollard's West Indies will take on a weakened New Zealand side in the first of three T20Is in Auckland on Friday Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson will be missing out on the T20 series along with lead paceman Trent Boult. The hosts will probably hand over a debut to Devon Conway to replace Williamson. While Kyle Jamieson is also expected to make his T20 debut along side Conway to replace Boult in the side.

West Indies will have Andre Fletcher opening the batting with Brandon King with both Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis missing out in this series. All-rounder Rovman Powell is also expected to find a spot in the middle-order with Kyle Myers, who was mighty impressive in 2020 Caribbean Premier League.

All matches of New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

November 27 - 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) in Auckland

Dream11 team captain: Kieran Pollard

Dream11 team vice-captain: Ross Taylor

Dream11 team wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Dream11 team batsmen: Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmeyer, Mark Chapman, Brandon King

Dream11 team all-rounders: Keemo Paul, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Dream11 team bowlers: Sheldon Cotterell, Tim Southee, Oshane Thomas, Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand playing 11 against West Indies: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips/ Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.

West Indies playing 11 against New Zealand: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell/ Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell/ Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, and Kesrick Williams