NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Predictions, NZ vs WI 2020, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Predictions, NZ vs WI 2020, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Kieron Pollard’s West Indies will take on a weakened New Zealand side in the first of three T20Is in Auckland on Friday Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson will be missing out on the T20 series along with lead paceman Trent Boult.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Predictions, NZ vs WI 2020, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Kieron Pollard’s West Indies will take on a weakened New Zealand side in the first of three T20Is in Auckland on Friday Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson will be missing out on the T20 series along with lead paceman Trent Boult. The hosts will probably hand over a debut to Devon Conway to replace Williamson. While Kyle Jamieson is also expected to make his T20 debut along side Conway to replace Boult in the side.
West Indies will have Andre Fletcher opening the batting with Brandon King with both Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis missing out in this series. All-rounder Rovman Powell is also expected to find a spot in the middle-order with Kyle Myers, who was mighty impressive in 2020 Caribbean Premier League.
NZ vs WI 1st T20, New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming
All matches of New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
NZ vs WI 1st T20, New Zealand vs West Indies: Live Score/ Scorecard(FOLLOW LIVE HERE)
NZ vs WI 1st T20, New Zealand vs West Indies: Match Details
November 27 - 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) in Auckland
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies captain: Kieran Pollard
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies vice-captain: Ross Taylor
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies batsmen: Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmeyer, Mark Chapman, Brandon King
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies all-rounders: Keemo Paul, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies bowlers: Sheldon Cotterell, Tim Southee, Oshane Thomas, Lockie Ferguson
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies, New Zealand playing 11 against West Indies: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips/ Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.
NZ vs WI 1st T20, NZ vs WI 2020, Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies, West Indies playing 11 against New Zealand: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell/ Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell/ Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, and Kesrick Williams
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking