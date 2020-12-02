NZ vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming Online

NZ vs WI, 1st Test match Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check NZ vs WI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

The first Test match of the West Indies Tour of New Zealand will be played at the Seddon Park Ground in Hamilton starting Thursday, December 3, 2020.Hosts New Zealand will be riding high after taking the three-match T20I series 2-0, they would be keen to keep the winning run going in the Test series too and accomplish a pair of series wins against the visitors.Whereas, the visiting West Indies team after losing the T20I series 2-0, will look to improve their standing as they head into the two-match Test series against hosts New Zealand.

In terms of World Test Championship points, the upcoming series will be a big one for New Zealand who are currently placed fourth. A series win could see them displace England for the third spot. Meanwhile, the West Indies are currently third from bottom, they too could move up if the results fall in their favour.

When will the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The 1st Test match will commence on December 3

Where will the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI)?

Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs West Indies series will not be broadcasted on any television channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI)?

The match will be live streamed on ESPN+ and FanCode

Whereas, Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the New Zealand vs West Indies third ODI live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV platforms, respectively.

New Zealand vs West Indies Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young or BJ Watling, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jermaine Blackwood or Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Kemar Roach