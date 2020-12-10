NZ vs WI 2nd Test Predicted XIs: Playing XI for New Zealand vs West Indies

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Predicted XI: Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in absence of Kane Williamson, who will skip the match to attend the birth of his first child.

New Zealand will be missing their skipper Kane Williamson when they take on West Indies in the 2nd Test against West Indies. Williamson will skip the match to attend the birth of his first child and Tom Latham will lead the side in his absence. This can be an opportunity for BJ Watling who may be included in the Playing XI in the upcoming match. Apart from this, the team is expected to remain the same as the first Test, in which they defeated the visitors by an innings and 134 runs. Latham and Will Young are likely to open again. Young, who got out just for five, will need to prove his worth here.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult will lead the bowling charge along with Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner. Southee was the most successful bowler in the previous match having picked four wickets, while the rest of the three bowlers picked two each.

For West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell will likely open the innings but they would need to perform a lot better than they did last time. Skipper Jason Holder would need to play a crucial innings to lead the side. WI will certainly pin their hopes on Jermaine Blackwood, who scored a magnificent century under pressure in the last match. But individual heroics can only take a team so far. The rest of the batting order needs to pitch in if they are to have a chance against the hosts.

The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST on Friday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

West Indies Possible Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks (WK), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder