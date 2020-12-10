NZ vs WI, 2nd Test Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming Online

NZ vs WI, 2nd Test Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check NZ vs WI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI), 2nd Test | A dominant New Zealand will take on West Indies in the second Test match that will be played at 3:30 am IST on Friday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. NZ posted a massive victory in the first Test by an innings and 134 runs, in a match that saw skipper Kane Williamson score a magnificent double century. He made 251 runs, which is his career-best in Tests. He will surely be missed in the second Test as he is set to skip it to attend the birth of his first child.

Also read: BCCI Announces Itinerary for England Series in 2021, Matches to be Held in Ahmedabad, Chennai & Pune

West Indies were outplayed in all departments in the previous match. They only managed to make 138 and 248 in the two innings. While in the first, no player scored more than 26 runs, in the follow-on,Jermaine Blackwood (104) and Alzarri Joseph (86) put up a decent fight. They, however, received no support whatsoever from the rest of the batsmen, as WI tasted a bitter defeat.

New Zealand looks to be the clear favourite here as they will attempt to sweep the series. West Indies would need to produce something special to challenge the hosts.

When will the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The match will be played on December 11 (Friday).

Where will the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

What time will the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd Test match between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI)?

Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs West Indies series will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI)?

The match will be live streamed on ESPN+ and FanCode

Whereas, Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the New Zealand vs West Indies third ODI live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV platforms, respectively.

New Zealand vs West Indies Playing XIs

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

West Indies Possible Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks (WK), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder