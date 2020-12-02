NZ vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 1st Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NZ vs WI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ vs WI Dream11 Best Picks / NZ vs WI Dream11 Captain / NZ vs WI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

New Zealand will be coming into the Test match riding high on taking T20I series 2-0. They also boast a great home form in the long format of the game. The Kiwi’s will back themselves to take all the points from this series too, which gives them a chance to rise up in the World Test Championship points table.

Whereas, West Indies too have shown some brilliant games in Test cricket, however, these have been very few and far apart. Skipper Jason Holder and his men will be banking on the T20I experience to get used to foreign conditions. They will have to up their ante to pose any challenge to New Zealand.

December 3-7 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton

NZ vs WI 1st Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies

NZ vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies captain: Kane Williamson

NZ vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies vice-captain: Darren Bravo

NZ vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies wicketkeeper: Shane Dowrich

NZ vs WI NZ vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies batsmen: Tom Latham, Shamarh Brooks, Ross Taylor

NZ vs WI NZ vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies all-rounders: Roston Chase

NZ vs WI NZ vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies bowlers: Trent Boult, Kemar Roach, Neil Wagner

NZ vs WI 1st Test, New Zealand playing 11 against West Indies: Tom Latham, Will Young or BJ Watling, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

NZ vs WI 1st Test, West Indies playing 11 against New Zealand: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jermaine Blackwood or Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Kemar Roach