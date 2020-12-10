NZ vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
NZ vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NZ vs WI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ vs WI Dream11 Best Picks / NZ vs WI Dream11 Captain / NZ vs WI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
New Zealand will be locking horns with West Indies in the second Test match from December 11 at Basin Reserve. The match will end on December 15. The New Zealand vs West Indies game will start at 3.30 am.
Also read: Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson Boost For Melbourne Renegades
In the first Test, New Zealand defeated West Indies by an innings and 134 runs. In the first innings of the match, New Zealand declared on 519 for the loss of seven wickets. Kane Williamson scored 251 runs off 412 balls. When West Indies came to bat, they got all out at 138. They were given the follow-on. In their second innings, West Indies only managed to put 247 on the board before getting all out.
Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph of West Indies tried to put up a fight but their outstanding innings went in vain. Blackwood smashed 104, while Joseph scored 86.
It is to be seen if the West Indies will be able to settle the score by winning the second Test.
NZ vs WI 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming
Cricket fans in India can live stream on ESPN+ and also on FanCode.
NZ vs WI 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NZ vs WI 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Match Details
December 11-15 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Basin Reserve, Wellington
NZ vs WI 2nd Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies
NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies captain: Trent Boult
NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies vice-captain: Jason Holder
NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva
NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies batsmen: Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Darren Bravo
NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies all-rounders: Roston Chase, Jason Holder
NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies bowlers: Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee
NZ vs WI 2nd Test, New Zealand probable playing 11s against West Indies: Will Young or Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson
NZ vs WI 2nd Test, West Indies probable playing 11s against New Zealand: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (C), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking