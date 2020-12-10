NZ vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NZ vs WI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ vs WI Dream11 Best Picks / NZ vs WI Dream11 Captain / NZ vs WI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

New Zealand will be locking horns with West Indies in the second Test match from December 11 at Basin Reserve. The match will end on December 15. The New Zealand vs West Indies game will start at 3.30 am.

In the first Test, New Zealand defeated West Indies by an innings and 134 runs. In the first innings of the match, New Zealand declared on 519 for the loss of seven wickets. Kane Williamson scored 251 runs off 412 balls. When West Indies came to bat, they got all out at 138. They were given the follow-on. In their second innings, West Indies only managed to put 247 on the board before getting all out.

Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph of West Indies tried to put up a fight but their outstanding innings went in vain. Blackwood smashed 104, while Joseph scored 86.

It is to be seen if the West Indies will be able to settle the score by winning the second Test.

NZ vs WI 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can live stream on ESPN+ and also on FanCode.

NZ vs WI 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Live Score/Scorecard

NZ vs WI 2nd Test match, New Zealand vs West Indies: Match Details

December 11-15 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Basin Reserve, Wellington

NZ vs WI 2nd Test match Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies captain: Trent Boult

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies vice-captain: Jason Holder

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies batsmen: Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Darren Bravo

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies all-rounders: Roston Chase, Jason Holder

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for New Zealand vs West Indies bowlers: Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee

NZ vs WI 2nd Test, New Zealand probable playing 11s against West Indies: Will Young or Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs WI 2nd Test, West Indies probable playing 11s against New Zealand: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (C), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph