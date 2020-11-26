NZ vs WI, New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 1st T20 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for NZ vs WI 2020 New Zealand vs West Indies

New Zealand will be up against West Indies in the first of the three match T20 Internationals starting November 27.

New Zealand vs West Indies, NZ vs WI 1st T20 Predicted XI: New Zealand and West Indies will be facing each other in the first of three T20 internationals on Friday (November 27) in Auckland. The T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will begin at 11.30 am IST.

Two-time world T20 champions West Indies will take on hosts New Zealand in the first of the three T20 international in Auckland on Friday (November 27). Kieran Pollard will be leading the West Indies outfit packed with hard-hitters like Shimron Hetmeyer and Nicholas Pooran.

With regular openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons missing out on the series, Andre Fletcher is expected to partner Brandon King at the top of the order. All-rounder Rovman Powell will join skipper Pollard in the middle-order with Keemo Paul and Fabian Allen adding firepower to the lower middle-order.

The Caribbean boys will have a strong pace attack led by Sheldon Cotterell, who will be joined by Oshane Thomas and Kesrick Williams. Allen will be probably be the lone spinner in the playing XI.

Hosts New Zealand have lost their last seven T20s on the trot and will be missing top players like skipper Kane Williamson and Trent Boult for this series. Young Devon Conway will probably replace Williamson in the game while tall paceman Kyle Jamieson might also make his debut to replace Boult.

The Kiwis will be led by Tim Southee in Williamson’s absence and will count on the experience of Martin Guptill, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner to lift the home side. Experience Ross Taylor will have a point to prove as well while wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has been known to be a hard-hitter in the shortest format of the game.

The match should also see the return of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi to partner left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips/ Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(WK), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(C), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.

West Indies Possible Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Rovman Powell/ Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard(C), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell/ Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, and Kesrick Williams