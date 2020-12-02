NZ vs WI, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2020, 1st Test Predicted XIs: Playing XI for New Zealand vs West Indies

NZ vs WI, India tour of Australia, 2020-21, 1st Test Predicted XI: West Indies will like to get a fresh start and look to reverse their poor Test record in New Zealand.

As the cricketing world adapts to the new normal induced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the long format of the game is back in New Zealand after a round of T20Is last week, against West Indies.

Hosts New Zealand will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series. The first Test match between New Zealand and West Indies will start on Thursday, December 3-7, at Seddon Park, in Hamilton. Both the teams have played two warm-up games on the sidelines of the T20I series, which the hosts won 2-0. However, the West Indies played exceptionally well in their preparatory games against New Zealand A-side.

The visitors would like to reverse their poor Test record in New Zealand as the team hasn’t won since December 1999, drawing four and losing eight of the 12 they have played in the period.

The hosts after drubbing the West Indies 2-0 in the T20I series, they would like to continue their winning momentum in the Test series as well. They have a great form in Tests at home and will look to better their Test rankings as a win in the series will propel them to the third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

New Zealand vs West Indies, West Indies Tour of New Zealand 2020, Predicted XIs:

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young or BJ Watling, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

West Indies Probable Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jermaine Blackwood or Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Kemar Roach