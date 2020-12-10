NZ vs WI, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2020 2nd Test: Wellington Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for New Zealand vs West Indies

NZ vs WI, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2020 2nd Test: New Zealand will look for a clean sweep and seal the series 2-0, while West Indies will look to earn a consolation victory.

New Zealand will square off against West Indies in the second and final Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington starting December 11-15. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30am IST. The hosts have a good record at the Basin Reserve venue, as they won three out of the last five Tests played here.

NZ vs WI, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2nd Test: Wellington Weather Forecast

The weather will mostly be sunny for the entire duration of the Test match. The temperature will be around 17-18 degrees Celsius and the probability of rain or thunderstorms is nil.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/nz/wellington/250938/daily-weather-forecast/250938

NZ vs WI, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2nd Test: Wellington Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve will be similar to the one in Hamilton, as the bowlers are expected to be aided by the extra layer of grass. There will be ample display of swing with the new ball and will also get some extra bounce off the surface. However, the pitch conditions at the Basin Reserve offers a lot to the bowlers as well as the batsmen.

Both the sides will look to bowl first if they win the toss, as the pacers are bound to get plenty of assistance early on in the game. The spinners will also come into the play and will gain some help on the day four and five. However, the batsmen can score big once they settle in.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: New Zealand vs West Indies

WHEN: December 11-15 at 3.30am IST

WHERE: Basin Reserve, Wellington

TELECAST: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv app

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/