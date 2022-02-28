NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Match, March 01, 01:30 AM IST

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Latest Update, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Win, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 App, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 2021, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Live Streaming

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match between New Zealand Women and Australia Women:

New Zealand Women and Australia Women will have a go at each other in the fifth ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match. The encounter will be hosted at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln at 01:30 AM IST on March 01, Tuesday.

New Zealand Women underperformed in their first warm-up game against Pakistan Women. The team posted 229 runs on the board as Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy Green hammered 80 and 58 runs respectively. The team should add some fire in their lower middle-order to improve their performance with the bat. Chasing the score of 230, Pakistan won in 49.2 overs.

On the contrary, Australia Women excelled in all departments in their warm-up match against West Indies. The team scored a good total of 259 runs in their 50 overs. The bowlers owned the show as they restricted the Carribeans to a score of 169 runs. Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, and Alana King picked two wickets each.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs AU-W Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the television rights for the Women’s World Cup in India.

NZ-W vs AU-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs AU-W Match Details

The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women contest will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln at 01:30 AM IST on March 01, Tuesday.

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain- Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Annabel Sutherland, Jess Kerr, Alana King

NZ-W vs AU-W squads:

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Amanda Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner

