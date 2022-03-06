NZ-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, March 7, 3:30 AM IST

NZ-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women: In the fifth match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, Sophie Devine-led New Zealand Women will face Bangladesh Women on Monday at the University Oval, Dunedin. Hosts New Zealand’s bid to lift their second WWC title was met with a jolt on Friday as they were beaten by an inspired West Indies side.

The West Indians were sloppy on the field during their series opener versus New Zealand as they dropped five catches and missed a run-out chance. Devine was also awarded several lifelines as she hammered her first century in the ongoing WC. Devine’s 108 runs knock came off 127 balls and it was laced with 10 boundaries.

Katey Martin (44 runs off 47 balls) and Jess Kerr (25 runs off 21 balls) kept NZ in the hunt as they added 14 runs in the penultimate over. Deandra Dottin won the match for the touring side in the final over by dismissing both Martin and Kerr from the attack. She was also involved in Hannah Rowe’s run-out on the last ball of the over.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost their first WWC game to South Africa. Bangladesh bowlers were outstanding during SA’s innings as they bundled them out for 207 runs in 49.5 overs. However, their batters failed in countering South African bowlers. They were bowled out for a paltry 175 and in the process conceded the match by 32 runs.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs BAN-W Telecast

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

NZ-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the University Oval, Dunedin at 3:30 am IST on March 7, Monday.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain: Lea Tahuhu

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

NZ-W vs BAN-W Probable XIs

New Zealand Women Possible Starting XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas

Bangladesh Women Possible Starting XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here