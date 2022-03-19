NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match, March 20, 03:30 am IST

NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and England Women: The reigning champions England will be up against the hosts New Zealand on Sunday in the 19th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The contest between the two formidable rivals will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland will begin at 03:30 am (IST).

Charlotte Dean (4/23) recorded her best bowling figures in the one-dayers as the English team snapped their three-match losing streak on Wednesday in Mount Maunganui by defeating India by four wickets.

Skipper Heather Knight played a crucial knock of 53 runs as England scored 136/6 in 31.2 overs in reply to India’s 134/10.

The 2000 champions, meanwhile, will come into this fixture after losing their most recent game by two wickets at the hands of South Africa Women on Thursday in Hamilton.

Advertisement

It was New Zealand’s third defeat in five games and they will be desperate to bounce back over the weekend.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between NZ-W vs ENG-W; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs ENG-W Telecast

New Zealand Women vs England Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

NZ-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the Eden Park, Auckland at 03:30 am IST on March 20, Sunday.

NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain – Natalie Sciver

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Jess Kerr

New Zealand Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

New Zealand Women Probable Starting XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

England Women Probable Starting XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here