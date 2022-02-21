NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 4th ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs New Zealand 2022, February 22, 3:30 AM IST

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th ODI match between New Zealand Women and India Women: A desperate India will be searching for their first victory as they will take on New Zealand Women in the fourth One Day International of the five-match series. Just like all the previous ODIs, the fourth match will also be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 22, Tuesday.

India Women haven’t gained any success during their tour to New Zealand so far. They lost the first and One Day by 62 runs and three wickets respectively. The team looked promising in the third game but failed to bring any change in the result. India scored 279 runs while batting first.

Chasing the total, New Zealand faced some trouble but were able to reach the score in 49.1 overs. The Indian bowlers looked ordinary in the death overs. New Zealand have now taken a lead of 3-0 and will have their eyes set on a series whitewash.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs IN-W Telecast

NZ-W vs IN-W match will not be telecast in India.

NZ-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs India Women game will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ-W vs IN-W Match Details

The third One Day International between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 22, Tuesday from 03:30 AM IST.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Vice-Captain: Mithali Raj

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Yastika Bhatia

Allrounders: Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable XIs

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Hannah Rowe, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Jess Kerr

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

