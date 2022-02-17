NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI match, February 18, 03:30 AM IST

New Zealand Women vs India Women Dream11, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 3rd ODI Update, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Win, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 App, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 2021, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Live Streaming

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between New Zealand Women and India Women:

New Zealand will be aiming for an unassailable 3-0 lead as they will battle against India Women in the third One Day International of the five-match series. The ODI match will be hosted at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 18, Saturday, from 03:30 AM IST.

The host, New Zealand Women were brilliant in the first match as they posted 275 runs on the scoreboard to secure a win by 62 runs. The team cruised to a three-wicket win in the second One Day International to take their lead to 2-0.

Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh have scored 66 and 65 runs, respectively as India stitched 270 runs in 50 overs. Chasing the total, the Kiwis won in 49 overs with Amelia Kerr smashing a century.

Women in Blue will have the last chance on Friday to save the series. They need to come up with better performance with the bat.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs IN-W Telecast

NZ-W vs IN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

NZ-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs India Women game will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ-W vs IN-W Match Details

The third One Day International between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 18, Friday from 03:30 AM IST.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain- Amelia Kerr

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable XIs:

New Zealand Women: Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday

India Women: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk)

