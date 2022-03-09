NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match, March 10, 6:30 am IST

NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and India Women: India face New Zealand in their next match of the 8th 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Thursday at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The match will begin at 6:30 am (IST) and it will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Both teams will come into this game after winning their previous encounters. While the India humbled rivals Pakistan by 107 runs to kick off their campaign, the White Ferns downed Bangladesh by nine wickets in their second game.

New Zealand were beaten by three runs in their tournament opener at the hands of the West Indies. The home side will have an edge in this game as they recently recorded a 4-1 victory over Women in Blue in five-match ODI series.

Here is all you need to know about today’s ICC World Cup match between New Zealand Women and India Women:

NZ-W vs IND-W Telecast

New Zealand Women vs India Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

NZ-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women and India Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs IND-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs IND-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 6:30 am IST on March 10, Thursday.

NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Suzie Bates

Vice-Captain – Sneh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lea Tahuhu, Pooja Vastrakar

NZ-W vs IND-W Probable XIs:

New Zealand Women Possible Starting line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India Women Possible Starting line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

