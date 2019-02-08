NZC Apologise for Removing Banner on Sexual Consent During First T20

Loading...
According to a report in the New Zealand Herald, the banner read, "No means no", and was aimed at New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn.
The all-rounder was found not guilty of rape during a trial in 2017, though he admitted during the trial that the woman in question had made it clear she did not want to have sex with him.
Disgraceful that @WestpacStadium's security confiscate signs promoting sexual consent from their stadium when they're promoting it in their bathrooms. Disgraceful that @BLACKCAPS won't take any meaningful action on Scott Kuggeleijn. #NZvIND
Kuggeleijn had apologised to the woman over a text message about the incident.
The Northern District player’s inclusion in the squad for the T20 was criticised and an attempt to bring a banner to the stadium to create awareness about the issue of sexual consent was taken away by Westpac Stadium security.
The protests against the player continued in the second T20I, with a similar banner being spotted in the crowd.
The woman with the banner told NZ Stuff that the stadium security had tried to confiscate it. She also said that the stadium had later apologised.
NZ Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock told NZME that the decision to remove the banner - made in conjunction with the staff at the stadium - was a mistake.
"We agree the course of action taken was an overreaction and unnecessary, and that the message certainly wasn't offensive.
"NZC has a venue policy that does not allow the targeting of players - but policies are guidelines; they're not written in stone, and we should have shown better judgement and exercised more discretion.
"We apologise unreservedly and will be discussing this in our debrief with a view to avoiding similar mistakes in the future."
Kuggeleijn scored 20 runs from seven balls as the Kiwis eventually won the first game by a record margin of 80-run win. With the ball, he was taken for 34 runs in his two overs.
