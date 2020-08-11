New Zealand Cricket said Tuesday that Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies had all confirmed they will tour during the upcoming home season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
ALSO READ | New Zealand Cricket Board will Issue NOCs to all IPL-bound Players But Players Have to do 'Due Diligence' Themselves
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said managed isolation arrangements for the visiting teams were still being worked out with officials in Wellington, but the tours would proceed. "I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh, so (there will be) 37 days of international cricket," he told reporters.
White declined to release schedules of the tours until details had been worked out.
He said arrangements were likely to follow the model of bio-secure "bubbles" adopted in England for the recent West Indies tour -- when teams' accommodation and training facilities were located at the match venue to isolate players.
"We're working through that with the government agencies at the moment, a similar concept... the agencies have been really supportive, the government's been fantastic," he said.
All international arrivals into New Zealand are currently required to spend at least 14 days in strictly supervised quarantine.
But New Zealanders domestically are enjoying a near-normal, pre-coronavirus lifestyle with no social distancing and spectators allowed at sports and cultural events.
ALSO READ | Ross Taylor Eager to Play Again in CPL After Coronavirus-linked Stoppage
The South Pacific country has recorded only 22 coronavirus deaths in a population of five million, and this week marked 100 days since its last case of community transmission.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
NZC Confirm Home Series Against Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh & West Indies
New Zealand Cricket said Tuesday that Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies had all confirmed they will tour during the upcoming home season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings