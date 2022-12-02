NZW vs BANW 1st T20I: New Zealand Thrash Bangladesh by 132 Runs to Register Biggest Win in Women T20Is

New Zealand women’s team on Friday scripted history, registering the biggest-ever victory in the women’s T20 Internationals. The White Ferns defeated Bangladesh in the first T20I by a huge margin of 132 runs in Christchurch to go 1-0 up in the series.

After winnings the toss, the hosts set Bangladesh a challenging 165-run target after a grand opening stand of 84 runs between Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates in less than 11 overs. The New Zealand skipper was the aggressor as she struck six boundaries during her 45-run knock off just 34 deliveries. On the other hand, Bates scored 41 off 33.

But Bangladesh fought back, getting rid of the openers. Nahida Akter struck to get the better of Bates before Jahanara Alam took down Devine.

After the openers departed, the New Zealand innings was further stirred by Amelia Kerr and Green who added 42 runs for the third wicket. The partnership was dented in the 17th over as Kerr fell to Ritu Moni. The hosts blasted 30 runs in the last 3.1 overs with Maddy Green scoring an unbeaten 36 off 23 deliveries, with the help of 4 boundaries.

In reply, Bangladesh were never really in the chase. Hayley Jensen provided the opening breakthrough, dismissing Murshida Khatun for 3. Lea Tahuhu struck twice in her first over, getting the better of Dilara Akter (2) and captain Nigar Sultana (0) cheaply.

The visitors showed a bit of resistance with a 15-run stand for the sixth wicket, eventually the highest in Bangladesh’s innings. But that hardly benefitted them as the last five wickets fell in as many deliveries. Moni top-scored with 6 as none of the visiting batters could score in double digits.

Tahuhu returned figures of 4 for 6, registering the second-best bowling figures among New Zealand Women. Jansen picked 3 for 8 to help the White ferns secure their biggest win in women’s T20Is.

The teams will now shift their bases to Dunedin for the 2nd T20I which is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

