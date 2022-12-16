NZW vs BANW Dream11 Team Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women team Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s T20 match NZW vs BANW match, December 17, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 6:30 am IST

NZW vs BANW Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between the New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women team: The New Zealand Women team will battle it out against the Bangladesh Women at Seddon Park on Sunday. The New Zealanders won the first ODI against the visitors in an emphatic manner, chasing a paltry total of 180 runs down with eight wickets and 19 overs to spare.

Jess Ker shone with the ball on the day picking up four wickets as Suzie Bates went on to score 93 runs to secure victory in fine fashion. The second ODI resulted in a draw and Bangladesh still have a chance to salvage the series.

This Bangladeshi side never really got going in the first ODI and struggled with the bat in the second ODI as well. They will be hoping to put all of that behind them to clinch a victory in an attempt to save the series. Nigar Sultana’s 73 run innings in the first ODI was probably one of their few positives in this series. Apart from that they have struggled to mount a tough challenge against Sophie Devine and Co who would be high on confidence after impressive displays until now.

Ahead of the game between the New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

NZW vs BANW Match Details

The NZW vs BANW match will be played on Saturday, December 17 at 6:30 am IST.

The NZW vs BANW team prediction

Captain: Jess Kerr

Vice-captain: Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Maddy Green

Batter: Suzie Bates, Sharmin Akhter, Lauren Down

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal

Bowlers: Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Jahanara Alam

NZW vs BANW Possible Starting XI:

The New Zealand Women cricket team’s probable starting line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Georgia Plimmer, Jessica McFadyen(wk), Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

The Bangladesh Women cricket team’s probable starting line-up: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(wk) (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam

