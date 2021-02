NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 Predictions, England Women tour of New Zealand, 1st warm up match, New Zealand Women XI vs England Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips New Zealand Women XI vs England Women Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / New Zealand Women XI vs England Women Dream11 Best Picks / New Zealand Women XI vs England Women Dream11 Captain / New Zealand Women XI vs England Women Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

The 1st warm-up match between New Zealand Women XI and England Women is scheduled for Sunday, February 14, at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown. The ODI matches of the tour will start from February 23 and will go on till February 28 while the T20 matches are starting from March 3 and will end on March 7. Before the actual series starts, there will be one more warm-up match which is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16.

NZW-XI vs EN-W England Women tour of New Zealand, New Zealand Women XI vs England Women will start from 3:30 AM IST at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Sunday.

All matches of England Women tour of New Zealand can be watched online on FanCode.

Sunday, February 14 – 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice Captain: Tammy Beaumont

Wicket keeper: Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd

Batman: Katie Perkins, Tammy Beaumont (vc), Danni Wyatt

All Rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Nensi Patel, Claudia Green, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone

NZW-XI vs EN-W England Women tour of New Zealand, New Zealand Women playing 11 against England Women: Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Claudia Green, Kate Anderson, Katie Perkins, Brooke Halliday, Nensi Patel, Fran Jonas

NZW-XI vs EN-WEngland Women tour of New Zealand, England Women playing 11 against New Zealand Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn