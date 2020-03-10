Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra *

384/8 (160.0)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal

Toss won by Saurashtra (decided to bat)
Live

ROAD SAFETY T20 WORLD SERIES, 2020 Match 3, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 10 March, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan Legends *

62/3 (10.3)

Sri Lankan Legends
v/s
Indian Legends
Indian Legends

Indian Legends beat Sri Lankan Legends by 5 wickets

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

O'Brien's Last-ball Six Helps Ireland Clinch Super-over Win Against Afghanistan

Gareth Delany also played a key part in Ireland's win after top-scoring with 37 and then taking two wickets with his leg-spin.

AFP |March 10, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
O'Brien's Last-ball Six Helps Ireland Clinch Super-over Win Against Afghanistan

Kevin O'Brien hit a last-ball six as Ireland clinched a consolation super-over win against Afghanistan in the third Twenty20 international in India on Tuesday.

With three runs needed for victory off the final ball of the super over, O'Brien cleared the long-off fence to end his team's 12-match losing streak in T20s against the Afghans.

O'Brien made 26 off 21 balls in Ireland's 142 for eight after electing to bat first.

Afghanistan, who won the series 2-1, replied with 142 for seven.

"Luckily that last hit came off," a relieved O'Brien said after receiving the man of the match award.

"We have learnt from game one to game three, about specific plans for each player. You have to adjust quickly and I think we did."

Afghanistan needed 16 to win off the final six deliveries of normal play, and paceman Craig Young claimed Asghar Afghan for 32 before Rashid hit a boundary off the last ball, taking the game into a deciding over.

Young then bowled a disciplined line and length to keep Afghanistan to just eight runs in six balls.

Gareth Delany also played a key part in Ireland's win after top-scoring with 37 and then taking two wickets with his leg-spin.

Off-spinner Simi Singh hurt Afghanistan's middle-order with two wickets off successive balls to send back Mohammad Nabi, for four, and Najibullah Zadran, for nought.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 42 and was named player of the series for amassing 105 runs in the three matches.

Bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq and Qais Ahmad took three wickets each in the Ireland innings.

"I think the wicket was good but our batsmen played some poor shots," said Rashid.

afghanistan vs irelandKevin O 'BrienRashid KhanSuper Over

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more