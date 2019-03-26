'Obviously My Fault': Buttler when Mankaded in 2014

Loading...
The dismissal drew out boos from the Edgbaston crowd and England captain Alastair Cook later suggested a ‘line had been crossed’ by Senanayake and Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena.
While Buttler had initially expressed his displeasure with the Lankan tactics at the time like he did on Monday night as well in Jaipur, the Englishman later conceded he was wrong.
“It is obviously batsman error,” Buttler had told Reuters back in 2014. “If you walk out of your ground and someone wants to do it, it is in the laws of the game. It is all part of the game.
“I was disappointed at the time, because it doesn't happen very often. I thought you could do that every ball if you wanted and there would be a chance to run someone out. But the bowler would say why don't you just stay in your crease? So I guess I did learn something from it.”
However, while Senanayake had warned Buttler in advance before running him out, Kings XI Punjab skipper R. Ashwin made no such efforts on Monday night.
It’s clear that Buttler hadn’t learned his lesson from five years back.
