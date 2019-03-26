Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

'Obviously My Fault': Buttler when Mankaded in 2014

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
'Obviously My Fault': Buttler when Mankaded in 2014

Senanayake after 'Mankading' Buttler in 2014 (Twitter)

Loading...
Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is no stranger to ‘mankad’ dismissals. Back in 2014, in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Buttler was run out by Sri Lankan off-spinner Sachitra Senanayake at the non-striker’s end in his delivery stride, having backed up too far.

The dismissal drew out boos from the Edgbaston crowd and England captain Alastair Cook later suggested a ‘line had been crossed’ by Senanayake and Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena.

While Buttler had initially expressed his displeasure with the Lankan tactics at the time like he did on Monday night as well in Jaipur, the Englishman later conceded he was wrong.

“It is obviously batsman error,” Buttler had told Reuters back in 2014. “If you walk out of your ground and someone wants to do it, it is in the laws of the game. It is all part of the game.

“I was disappointed at the time, because it doesn't happen very often. I thought you could do that every ball if you wanted and there would be a chance to run someone out. But the bowler would say why don't you just stay in your crease? So I guess I did learn something from it.”

However, while Senanayake had warned Buttler in advance before running him out, Kings XI Punjab skipper R. Ashwin made no such efforts on Monday night.

It’s clear that Buttler hadn’t learned his lesson from five years back.
ipl 2019Jos ButtlerKings XI punjabR AshwinRajasthan RoyalsSachithra Senanayake
First Published: March 26, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking