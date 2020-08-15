Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Belgium Ostend Cricket Club vs Exiles Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OCC vs ECC Dream11 Best Picks / OCC vs ECC Dream11 Captain / OCC vs ECC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Belgium Ostend Cricket Club vs Exiles Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium | The European Cricket League (ECL) has signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Belgium ensuring that the Belgian domestic champion club will now be invited to the ECL - the Champions League of European cricket. “The passion and professionalism Hassan Shah and his team at Cricket Belgium have brought to European cricket in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League. Chairman of Cricket Belgium, Hassan Shah, said: "Cricket Belgium is extremely excited to become part of the ECL family. All Belgian clubs and fans are pumped at the news and are looking forward to the second edition of this mega cricket happening in Europe.The signing follows closely on the back of the dates announcement for the second staging of the European Cricket League (ECL20) from May 31 to June 7, 2020. ECL20 promises to be even bigger and better. Due to huge interest and demand for the competition, ECL20 will expand its number of champion teams - spread over eight days of exciting fast-paced T10 action.

OCC vs ECC ECS T10 Belgium Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

OCC vs ECC ECS T10 Belgium Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

OCC vs ECC ECS T10 Belgium Match Details

August 15 – 12:30 PM IST from Belgium Oval Ground

OCC vs ECC ECS T10 Belgium My Dream11 Team

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sultan Diwan Ali

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Omid Rahimi, Sulaiman Muhammad, Zaoheeb Hussain

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Waqas Ali (VICE CAPTAIN), Faisal Mehmood (CAPTAIN), Abdul Rehman Butt, Sheraz Sheikh

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sohail Kalim, Fahim Bhatti, Noorullah Sidiqi

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Exiles Cricket Club : Sultan Diwan Ali, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Sulaiman Muhammad, Zoheeb Hussain, Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood, Sohail Kalim, Soheel Hussain, Zadran Farhad, Imtiaz Hussain, Ehsanullah Babar

Ostend Cricket Club : Shafqat Muahmmad, Omid Rahimi, Abdul Rahman Butt, Sheraz Sheikh, Fahim Bhatti, Noorullah Siddiqui, Mazhar Mashal, Shahid Muhammad, Jhanzeb Gul Rehman, Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem

