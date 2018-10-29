October 29, 2000: Jayasuriya, Vaas Star as India Get Shot Out for 54

Loading...
On the big day, Sri Lanka elected to bat but where in a spot of bother when they were four down for 116 on board but their left-handed opener was still batting and he took it all upon himself to take his side to a good total.
The opener smashed as many as 21 fours and four sixes in his 161-ball 189, his highest score in ODIs. The captain led from the front and it was then the turn of the bowlers to further embarrass India.
Led by the ever-so-reliable Chaminda Vaas, the Sri Lankan bowlers ran amok and triggered a historic collapse which saw India being shot out for a paltry score of 54 – till date their lowest score in the history of the game.
It was a team which had the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Vinod Kambli, Robin Singh and they had nowhere to go.
Vaas finished with figures of 9.3-1-14-5 with Muttiah Muralitharan chipping in with 3/6 to bundle India out inside 27 overs to win the game by the then record margin of 245 runs.
To reflect on the batting performance, India gave more extras in that game -22 – than the highest score for any Indian batsman (11).
First Published: October 29, 2018, 11:36 AM IST