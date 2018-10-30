October 30, 1911: Eileen Ash, Oldest Living Test Cricketer Was Born

Loading...
Ash, however, continues to live a happy and healthy life. She played seven Test matches for England between 1937 and 1949, both before and after the second world war. Making her debut against Australia, she went on to take 10 wickets in her career at an average of 23.00.
When Ash turned 100 in 2011, she was made an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club to mark the occasion, and also rang the bell at Lord’s in 2017 to signal the start of play in the 2017 Women’s World Cup final.
Watch the video below from the time when current England women’s team captain Heather Knight met Ash two years ago, and the fascinating conversation that the two had about how it was like playing cricket for England in the world war era!
The oldest living Test cricketer turns 107 today!
Eileen Ash debuted for England in June 1937 - current skipper @Heatherknight55 caught up with her earlier this year for a spot of yoga! ♀️ pic.twitter.com/6QEN5YMlcm
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2018
