October 30, 1911: Eileen Ash, Oldest Living Test Cricketer Was Born

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 30, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
On this day in 1911, Eileen Ash, the oldest living Test cricketer was born in London. She turns 107 today. To put things in perspective, 1911 was the year that the Titanic set sail for New York from Southampton and met its unfortunate end.

Ash, however, continues to live a happy and healthy life. She played seven Test matches for England between 1937 and 1949, both before and after the second world war. Making her debut against Australia, she went on to take 10 wickets in her career at an average of 23.00.

When Ash turned 100 in 2011, she was made an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club to mark the occasion, and also rang the bell at Lord’s in 2017 to signal the start of play in the 2017 Women’s World Cup final.

Watch the video below from the time when current England women’s team captain Heather Knight met Ash two years ago, and the fascinating conversation that the two had about how it was like playing cricket for England in the world war era!

First Published: October 30, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
