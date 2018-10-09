October 9, 1999: Brian Lara Scores Fifth Fastest ODI Ton Against Bangladesh

Loading...
At the time, Lara was the second-fastest centurion in ODI cricket, behind only Shahid Afridi who had scored the fastest ton in 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996.
His knock is now the fifth fastest ODI hundred, behind Mark Boucher (44 balls), Afridi, Corey Anderson (36 balls) and AB De Villiers (31 balls).
Lara’s hard-hitting propelled the visitors to a first innings score of 314 runs. In reply, the hosts could only manage 205 all out in 49.1 overs.
So destructive was the opening pair of Lara and Sherwin Campbell that Bangladesh medium pacers Manjurul Islam and Shafiuddin Ahmed didn’t bowl after the first six overs.
Both Manjur and Shafiuddin gave away 30 and 32 runs respectively in their 3-over spells. Manjur bowled only one over after that whereas Shafiuddin didn’t even get that.
Habibul Bashar, who dismissed Lara, was the most successful Bangladesh bowler of the game, giving away 31 runs in his 10 overs.
First Published: October 9, 2018, 2:06 PM IST