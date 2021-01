Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Captain / Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Odisha Jaguars have been winless in the ongoing Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21. In the upcoming match against Odisha Cheetahs, they will be eyeing their debut win in the league.

ODC vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars outing is scheduled for Monday January 4. The match will start from 3:30 PM IST at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. In terms of performance, the Cheetahs have been doing fairly decent as they are placed at the second spot with three wins from five matches. In the last outing, the team defeated Lions by 11 runs.

Odisha Jaguars, who are yet to open their point bank, were most recently beaten by Odisha Panthers by 3 runs.

ODC vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODC vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars: Match Details

Monday, January 4 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars captain: Abhishek Raut

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars vice-captain: Lagnajit Samal

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars batsmen: Abhijit Barik, Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars all-rounders: Girija Rout, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhishek Raut

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars bowlers: Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Barik

ODC vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

ODC vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik