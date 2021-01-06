ODC vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODC vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODC vs OPA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODC vs OPA Dream11 Best Picks / ODC vs OPA Dream11 Captain / ODC vs OPA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 6, 2021, 3:27 PM IST
ODC vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 22nd match of the ongoing Odisha T20 series 2020, the Cheetahs would clash with the Panthers in a bid to consolidate their position in the top three. Out of the seven matches played, they have won three and lost four and are tied with the fourth and fifth-placed Lions and Tigers in terms of points earned. It is only their better run-rate that has kept them above the two. But their next match is going to be against the toughest side.
The Panthers have lost just one match throughout the tournament and comfortably hold the top spot. The last time they played against the Cheetahs, they won by 24 runs as per the D/L method. They would try to bag another win here. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming
All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details
January 6 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Odisha T20 2020 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers
Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers captain: Abhishek Yadav
Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Ramachandra Behera
Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda
Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Singh, Maroju Prasanth, Ramachandra Behera
Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Alok Sahoo, Abhishek Raut, Manish Raut
Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Basant Mohanty, Shubham Nayak, Manoj Barik
ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Maroju Prasanth, Suman Mohapatra, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Raut, Sourav Gouda (WK), Ramachandra Behera, Korapu Sandeep, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy
ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking