ODC vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 22nd match of the ongoing Odisha T20 series 2020, the Cheetahs would clash with the Panthers in a bid to consolidate their position in the top three. Out of the seven matches played, they have won three and lost four and are tied with the fourth and fifth-placed Lions and Tigers in terms of points earned. It is only their better run-rate that has kept them above the two. But their next match is going to be against the toughest side.

The Panthers have lost just one match throughout the tournament and comfortably hold the top spot. The last time they played against the Cheetahs, they won by 24 runs as per the D/L method. They would try to bag another win here. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details

January 6 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 2020 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers captain: Abhishek Yadav

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Ramachandra Behera

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Singh, Maroju Prasanth, Ramachandra Behera

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Alok Sahoo, Abhishek Raut, Manish Raut

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Basant Mohanty, Shubham Nayak, Manoj Barik

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Maroju Prasanth, Suman Mohapatra, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Raut, Sourav Gouda (WK), Ramachandra Behera, Korapu Sandeep, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak