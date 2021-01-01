ODC vs OPA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODC vs OPA Dream11 Best Picks / ODC vs OPA Dream11 Captain / ODC vs OPA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ODC vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Odisha Cheetahs and Odisha Panthers, the two unbeaten sides, will clash with each other in the Odisha T20 series on Thursday. They have won two out of two matches so far and one of them is going to blink here, while the winner claims the top spot in the table. Currently, the Panthers are at the top, owing to their advantage in terms of run rate. In their last game, they defeated the Lions by 7 wickets in just 17.3 overs. They would try to consolidate their hold on the number 1 in the upcoming match, which will be played at 3:30 pm at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details

December 31 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers captain: Ramachandra Behera

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Alok Sahoo

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Maroju Prasanth, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Singh

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Binit Mohanty

Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Mrunmay Tripathy

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera, Maroju Prasanth, Sourav Gouda (WK), Abhishek Raut, Mojakir Khan, Amit Sahoo, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

ODC vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak