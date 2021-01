ODC vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Captain / Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The Odisha Pumas have been in decent form in the Odisha T20 league. The team, before losing Thursday’s match, had registered their win in four consecutive matches. Cheetahs, on contrary, currently have no option but to rigorously start working on their game. They have only managedwin in three out of eight matches till now.

Pumas and Cheetahs have previously faced each other on January 1. In the match, Pumas beat Cheetahs by 6 wickets.

In their respective last outings, the two teams met the same fate after both of them lost the match. Odisha Cheetahs were defeated by Panthers by 6 wickets, while Pumas lost against lions by 6 wickets.

ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas match will be played at 7:30 PM IST on Friday,January 8 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

Friday, January 8 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa