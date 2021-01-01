CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » ODC vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Cheetahs will lock horns with Odisha Pumas in the January 1 fixture of the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21. Cheetahs have been on top of their game till now while Pumas must buck up and improve their performance. The ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas will start from 7:30 PM IST at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha Pumas have only managed a single win in the three matches that they have played till now. Odisha Cheetahs on the contrary have won two out of two matches. The Pumas were recently defeated by the Lions by 10 wickets. Cheetahs on the other hand beat Jaguars to clinch the win by six wickets.

ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details

Friday, January 1 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODC vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODC vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas captain: Chandra Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODC vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Sidhant Jena

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODC vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODC vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Ramachandra Behera, Maroju Prasanth, Abhishek Yadav

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODC vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Sidhant Jena, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Raut

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODC vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Mrunmay Tripathy

ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep

ODC vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Kameshwar Barik, Soubhagya R Mohanty.

