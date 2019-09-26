Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Aaron Finch Eyes Test Comeback After Ordinary Ashes For Australian Openers

Australia's one-day skipper Aaron Finch is keen to play Test cricket again after watching the top order fail to fire during the recent Ashes series.

PTI |September 26, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
Aaron Finch Eyes Test Comeback After Ordinary Ashes For Australian Openers

Sydney: Australia's one-day skipper Aaron Finch is keen to play Test cricket again after watching the top order fail to fire during the recent Ashes series.

The 32-year-old was dumped after scoring just 97 runs in three Tests as an opener against India last summer, later declaring his chances of padding up again had "probably slipped away".

But he is reinvigorated and eyeing another chance after David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft all misfired against England.

Finch said plans to score as many runs as possible in the upcoming domestic Sheffield Shield season to catch the attention of selectors ahead of the home Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, starting in November.

"For me personally, it's about probably having one really good crack at trying to get back to the Test team again," he told SEN sports radio on Wednesday.

"Obviously (I'll) just try and get some runs, get some big runs there. That's my plan.

"If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. I'm comfortable with that."

Finch, an aggressive short-format specialist who has played just five Tests, is taking inspiration from Matthew Wade, who forced his way back into the Test team by hammering more than 1,000 Shield runs last season.

"I think it's a credit to himself, but also the hard work he's done on his technique and the coaches down at Tassie (Tasmania) have done a fantastic job," he said of Wade, who hit two Ashes hundreds.

Finch's state side Victoria have four Shield games for him to shine ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan on November 21 in Brisbane.

Aaron FinchAshes 2019Matthew Wade

Related stories

Labuschagne Expects Warner to Come Back Strongly After Poor Ashes
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 1:55 PM IST

Labuschagne Expects Warner to Come Back Strongly After Poor Ashes

Pattinson Eyes Home Summer Following Successful Ashes Return
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 12:03 PM IST

Pattinson Eyes Home Summer Following Successful Ashes Return

Tendulkar Finds Smith's Technique 'Complicated' But With 'Organised Mindset'
Cricketnext Staff | September 19, 2019, 5:25 PM IST

Tendulkar Finds Smith's Technique 'Complicated' But With 'Organised Mindset'

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more