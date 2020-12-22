ODI Team of the Year 2020: Australians Dominate, Steve Smith Beats Virat Kohli for No. 3

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODI Team of the Year 2020: Australians Dominate, Steve Smith Beats Virat Kohli for No. 3
We select the ODI Team of the Year 2020 keeping in mind runs scored, wickets taken, context of performance, pressure absorbed, opposition and big-match play.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 22, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
It has been a difficult year for cricket, sport and life in general. The Covid-19 pandemic ensured there was not a lot of international cricket played in the calendar year 2020. Still, the sport was lucky to have witnessed a few great performances and some close matches. Aaron Finch and Steven Smith scored tons of runs, KL Rahul was phenomenally consistent, Maxwell produced a blinder at Manchester while Adam Zampa and Alzarri Joseph bagged heaps of wickets also being brilliantly restrictive.
T20I Team of the Year: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah the Two Indians, 4 Englishmen Dominate
We select the ODI Team of the Year 2020 keeping in mind runs scored, wickets taken, context of performance, pressure absorbed, opposition and big-match play.
THE ODI TEAM OF THE YEAR 2020
1. Aaron Finch (c)
2. Jonny Bairstow (wk)
3. Steven Smith
4. Marnus Labuschagne
5. KL Rahul
6. Hardik Pandya
7. Glenn Maxwell
8. Chris Woakes
9. Adam Zampa
10. Alzarri Joseph
11. Lungi Ngidi
THE OPENERS
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Aaron Finch scored 673 runs in 13 matches as opener with two hundreds and 5 fifties. Although his strike rate of 81.67 is on the lower side, the sheer volume of the runs he scored and his consistency in the format, make him a certainty at the top of the order. Finch enjoyed playing against India in 2020 registering both his hundreds against them - an unbeaten 110 off 114 deliveries in Mumbai and then 114 off 124 deliveries in the series opener at the SCG in November.
Jonny Bairstow's best performance of the year - 112 off 126 deliveries - albeit in a losing cause against Australia in Manchester - was a splendid knock under pressure. England had lost Roy and Root off the first two deliveries of the match and there was also not much contribution from Morgan and Buttler. Bairstow did not give up and continued the fight from one end - his ton helping his team cross 300. He scored 346 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 100.87 in 2020. It was his destructive prowess that gave Bairstow the edge over other candidates like Warner, Dhawan, De Kock, Hope and Guptill.
THE MIDDLE ORDER
It is a two-way battle between Steven Smith and Virat Kohli at number 3. The Australian has the better numbers from the position in 2020 - he has aggregated 568 runs in 9 matches at an average of 63.11 and strike rate of 106.56 including 3 hundreds and 2 fifties in the calendar year. No batsman (from any position) has scored more tons than Smith in the calendar year. He has been India's nemesis in ODIs in 2020 - who have been at the receiving end of all his hundreds. Smith's successive 62-ball hundreds at the SCG had sealed the ODI series for Australia.
Kohli did not have a typical Kohli-type year in his favourite format. Unarguably the greatest batsman in the history of the format, he still aggregated 415 runs in 8 innings at 51.87 at a strike rate of 91.61. But the striking feature was his 5 fifties without a single hundred. It is almost blasphemy to not include Kohli in any ODI XI but this selection is strictly according to numbers with more weightage given to position-wise performance in the calendar year.
Since we are giving maximum weightage to runs scored and performances from the respective position, yet another Australian makes the cut - this time at number 4. A Test specialist, Marnus Labuschagne scored 408 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 90.26 including a hundred and two fifties in a format not necessarily associated with his personality and style of batting.
Indian fans need not be disappointed. The ODI Team of the Year does not feature Kohli but does include another run-machine for India in limited overs' - KL Rahul. The highest scorer of IPL 2020, had an aggregate of 377 runs in 7 innings at an average of 62.83 and strike rate of 114.58 from number 5 in 2020. His best performance, albeit in a losing cause, came against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui where he smashed 112 from 113 deliveries batting at number 5.
THE ALL-ROUNDERS
Injury did not allow Hardik Pandya to bowl much in 2020 but the hitting prowess he displayed at Sydney and Canberra was adequate to warrant him a place as a finisher at number 6. Pandya smashed 90 off 76 deliveries in the first ODI at the SCG before hammering an unbeaten 92 also off the same number of deliveries in Canberra a few days later. Hardik was in destructive mood in the IPL in the UAE and ended the tournament with the second-highest strike rate.
Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja were in competition for the second all-rounders' slot at number 7. The Indian had an excellent economy rate of just 5.36 and also picked a few wickets as compared to Maxwell who did not bowl as much in the year. But it is the Australian's X-Factor with the bat that eventually stacked the odds in his favour. Maxwell scored 245 runs in just 4 innings including a sensational hundred batting from the lower order against England in the series decider in Manchester - 108 off 90 balls from 73 for 5 chasing 303. It is his phenomenal strike rate of 125.64 which tilted the balance in Maxwell's favour.
THE BOWLERS
Chris Woakes picked 7 wickets in 5 matches but what stood out was his exceptional ability to restrict the opposition batsmen - Woakes had an economy rate of 4.51 in the calendar year - amongst the best for fast bowlers in 2020. The fact that he can chip in with the odd cameo made him the perfect choice for number 8.
Adam Zampa was, by far, the best spinner in ODI cricket in 2020. He was the leading wicket-taker amongst all bowlers with 27 wickets in 13 matches at 23.74 apiece while also being phenomenally restrictive with an economy rate of just 5. Zampa was the highest wicket-taker when Australia toured England and of the recently concluded home series against India.
West Indian speedster, Alzarri Joseph was the leading wicket-taker amongst fast bowlers in 2020. He was in exceptional wicket-taking form in the year and picked 18 wickets in just 6 matches at an average of 14.72. He was also brilliantly restrictive going at just 4.41 runs per over.
Lungi Ngidi walked into the side, as he did in the T20I XI of the year, on the basis of his wicket-taking ability in the format. The South African picked 12 wickets in just 4 matches at 16.08 apiece. His figures of 6-58 in 10 overs against Australia in Bloemfontein are the best bowling figures for any bowler from a major cricket playing nation in 2020.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking