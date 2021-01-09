CRICKETNEXT

ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Captain / Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

After defeating the Panthers in the January 3 match by 3 runs, the Jaguars will be aiming to repeat the win. In the Odisha T20 series, Panthers and Jaguars are poles apart. Panthers are placed on the top spot of the league’s point table while the Jaguars have currently occupied the last slot.

The next Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers match is at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 9. The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The Jaguars out of eight matches have only won one match. As a result the team only have four points. Most recently, the team were beaten by Lions on Friday, January 9 by seven wickets. Panthers, on the contrary, have won all matches that they have played except one. With seven out of eight wins their total points scored stand at 28 points. Their latest win was against the Cheetahs on January 6 in which they won by 6 wickets.

ODJ vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODJ vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ODJ vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details

Saturday, January 9 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers captain: Alok Chandra

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Girija Rout

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Ranjit Paikaray

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Shamsul Khan, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Girija Rout, Alok Chandra Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera

ODJ vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Lagnajit Samal, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Nihar Bhuyan, Bibhu Mallick (wk), Dibya Das, G Chandrasekhar, Girjia Rout (c), Manoj Kashyap, Abhijit Barik

ODJ vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Basant Mohanty (c), Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Yadav, Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Sparsh Somani, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera, Ankit Singh, Pradeep Pradhan

