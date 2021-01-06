ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Match 21: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Match 21: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Best Picks / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Captain / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 6, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Match 21: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Odisha Jaguars will be facing off against Odisha Pumas in match 21 of Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 at the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday, January 6. The Odisha Jaguars aren’t having a good run in the competition so far as they lost five of their six games, which has relegated them at the bottom of the points table. They have just four points to their name and need to win each of their following games to stand a chance in advancing to the semi-finals.
On the other hand, the Pumas are having a good run this season as they have won four of their six games so far. They currently occupy the second spot with sixteen points and will start as hot favourites in this game. This will be the second clash between the two sides, Pumas defeated Jaguars in the first match by 19 runs.
The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details
Wednesday, January 6 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas captain: Tukuna Sahoo
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Nirbishankar Barik
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Bibhu Mallick
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Abhijit Barik, Prasanta Rana, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Girjia Rout, Prayash Singh, Tukuna Sahoo
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Dhiraj Singh, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Bibhu Mallick (WK), Shamsul Khan, Girjia Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal, Abhijit Barik, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Rashmi Sahoo, Sandeep Chauhan
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Soubhagya Mohanty (WK), Illu Gocchayat, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash Singh, Aravinda Singh (C), Pratik Das, Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking