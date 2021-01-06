ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Best Picks / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Captain / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Match 21: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Odisha Jaguars will be facing off against Odisha Pumas in match 21 of Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 at the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday, January 6. The Odisha Jaguars aren’t having a good run in the competition so far as they lost five of their six games, which has relegated them at the bottom of the points table. They have just four points to their name and need to win each of their following games to stand a chance in advancing to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the Pumas are having a good run this season as they have won four of their six games so far. They currently occupy the second spot with sixteen points and will start as hot favourites in this game. This will be the second clash between the two sides, Pumas defeated Jaguars in the first match by 19 runs.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details

Wednesday, January 6 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas captain: Tukuna Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Nirbishankar Barik

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Bibhu Mallick

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Abhijit Barik, Prasanta Rana, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Girjia Rout, Prayash Singh, Tukuna Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Dhiraj Singh, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap

ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Bibhu Mallick (WK), Shamsul Khan, Girjia Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal, Abhijit Barik, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Rashmi Sahoo, Sandeep Chauhan

ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Soubhagya Mohanty (WK), Illu Gocchayat, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash Singh, Aravinda Singh (C), Pratik Das, Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh