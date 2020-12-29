ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Best Picks / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Captain / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Odisha Jaguars will clash with Odisha Pumas in the 6th match of the Odisha T20 on Tuesday. Both teams had poor starts to their campaigns as they lost their opening matches. Jaguars lost to Cheetahs by six wickets as the latter chased the target of 144 runs for the loss of only four wickets and with 7 balls remaining. It was the bowlers who really let the team down. Apart from Manoj Kashyap, no other bowler was effective against the Cheetahs onslaught.

The Pumas suffered a dreadful defeat at the hands of the Panthers who chased 142 runs in the 16th over itself while losing just one wicket. They would need to do much better in their next match against Jaguars, which will be played at 7:30 pm at the Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack.

All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

December 29 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas

captain: Lagnajit Samal

vice-captain: Prayash K Singh

wicketkeeper: Kshyama Bal

batsmen: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Sunil Sahoo, Girija Rout

all-rounders: Prayash K Singh, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary

bowlers: Jitendra Thapa, Badal P Nishad, Manoj Kashyap

Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Kshyama Bal (WK), Sunil Sahoo, Girija Rout, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Abhijit Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan

Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Kameshwar Barik (WK), Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal P Nishad