ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
AUS
IND326/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Best Picks / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Captain / ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Odisha Jaguars will clash with Odisha Pumas in the 6th match of the Odisha T20 on Tuesday. Both teams had poor starts to their campaigns as they lost their opening matches. Jaguars lost to Cheetahs by six wickets as the latter chased the target of 144 runs for the loss of only four wickets and with 7 balls remaining. It was the bowlers who really let the team down. Apart from Manoj Kashyap, no other bowler was effective against the Cheetahs onslaught.
The Pumas suffered a dreadful defeat at the hands of the Panthers who chased 142 runs in the 16th over itself while losing just one wicket. They would need to do much better in their next match against Jaguars, which will be played at 7:30 pm at the Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack.
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Live Streaming
All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Live Score / Scorecard
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details
December 29 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack
Odisha T20 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas
Odisha T20 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas captain: Lagnajit Samal
Odisha T20 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Prayash K Singh
Odisha T20 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Kshyama Bal
Odisha T20 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Sunil Sahoo, Girija Rout
Odisha T20 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Prayash K Singh, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary
Odisha T20 ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Jitendra Thapa, Badal P Nishad, Manoj Kashyap
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Kshyama Bal (WK), Sunil Sahoo, Girija Rout, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Abhijit Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan
ODJ vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Kameshwar Barik (WK), Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal P Nishad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
